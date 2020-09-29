1/1
David Roy McGhee
1942 - 2020
David Roy McGhee

Camarillo - David Roy McGhee, age 77 passed away peacefully at home on Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on December 11, 1942 the son of James D. McGhee and Mary F. (Pennini) McGhee. Dave was raised in Natick, Massachusetts and moved to California at the age of 15. He worked at Camarillo State Hospital in his early years, after which he became an HVAC Contractor in Camarillo for many years. He belonged to several organizations in which he looked forward to playing cards, pool, golf, and trips to Las Vegas, etc. with his family and friends.

Dave was a sports fanatic especially when it came to the Boston Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox. He cherished his trips to the East coast to attend sport games, play cribbage and spend time with family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years Donna McGhee, sons John, Jim and Joe McGhee. Brother Billy McGhee, Sisters Judy Nicpon, Peggy Anderson (Andy), and Sally Nicander and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother James & Mary McGhee, Brothers Brian, Dickie & Donald McGhee.

Dave had a kind and compassionate heart, he cherished and was so proud of all his grandchildren: Tyler, Kyle, Delaney, Darby, Daley, Davis, Tanner and Kenna McGhee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no service at this time.






Published in Ventura County Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
