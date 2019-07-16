|
|
David Stanton Heath, 97, resident of Ventura, CA for over 30 years, and resident of Cedar Park, Texas for 10 months passed away on July 3, 2019, at home in Cedar Park, Texas surrounded by his wife of 6 years, Louise Perry-Heath, his step-daughter, Diana Richwine, and his step-son-in-law, Gary Richwine.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Perry-Heath, his son Michael Thomas Heath(Linda), son Timothy Montgomery Heath (Luann), daughter Diane Elaine Heath-Cowles, step-daughter Diana Richwine (Gary) whom he lived with at the time of his death, step-sons Michael Perry (Leslie), David Perry, John Perry, and many special grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his first wife Virgina Pearl Heath, who he was married to for 53 years, his parents Claude Stanton Heath and Florence Dana Farrington Heath, his brother Charles and his sister Hazel Lucille.
The family is requesting that in lieu of cards or flowers, a donation can be made in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 16, 2019