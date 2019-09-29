|
|
David Wyley Bess
Denver, CO. - Our loving son, brother, and uncle, David Wyley Bess died unexpectedly August 5, 2019. David was born in Oxnard, California on November 12, 1964 and lived there for most of his first 23 years.
Dave was a skilled tile setter but he had a passion for music and books. Although he always felt that Oxnard, especially the Strand Beach, was his home, he had a wanderlust that took him to live in Florida, Arizona, Utah, and Oregon. He lived the last 11 years of his life in Denver, Colorado.
Dave had an accepting, kind, generous spirit, a great sense of humor and a wonderful, infectious laugh. If you caught him off guard and said something really funny, he'd laugh that laugh and you would feel like you had achieved a great accomplishment.
Survived by "his hero" and mother, Sheila; older brother Mike; younger sisters Paula and Sheila "Nini", as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Gary; younger brother, Todd; niece, Rhianna; and his beloved mastiff, Colin.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019