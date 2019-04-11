Services
David Y. Rivera
David Y. Rivera, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1942, in Tepic, Nayarit in Mexico to Alfonso "Poncho" and Rufina "Fidencia" Rivera. They ended up settling down in Montalvo, CA. On February 28, 1970, David married the love of his life, Cuca Rodriguez, and they made their home in Oxnard, CA. David lived his life to the fullest and most of all enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Simple pleasures like watching his grandkids play sports to traveling to Vegas for weekend getaways brought him so much joy. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Cuca; three daughters; Monica (Julio), Stephanie (Charles), and Rachel; one son, David (Jeanette); eight grandkids; Ashley, Andrew, Anthony, Jayden, David, Vince, Roman, and Ava; and one great-grandson, Dominic along with many family and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Encounter Church, 6950 Ralston St., Ventura, CA 93003.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 11, 2019
