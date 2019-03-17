|
|
Deanna Lyne Roth
Thousand Oaks, CA
Deanna Lyne Roth passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 surrounded by her family in Thousand Oaks, California after suffering a stroke. She was 79 years old.
Deanna was born Oct 12, 1939 in Galesburg, Illinois to De Mount and Maxine Anderson. Her family moved to Glendale, California in 1941 so her father could work in the aircraft industry during WWII. Deanna's Mom, Maxine, re-married to Del Mar Jones and Deanna assumed his last name through much of her school years. Deanna was a kind and generous person who had a graceful ease about her. She had a way of making everyone she met feel special and that they mattered. Because of this gift, Deanna developed many lifelong friendships and could often be found sending a birthday, anniversary, get well, and thank you card to her many friends. Deanna also excelled at her studies and graduated with honors from Herbert Hoover High in 1957. Deanna would go on to be the first person in her family to attend college at UC Santa Barbara on a scholarship, promising her father that she wouldn't get married and drop out of college like many young women did at that time. In her sophomore year, Deanna met the love of her life, Fred Roth, at a sorority dance and they were married two years later in 1960. Though she got married while in college she didn't drop out and went on to earn her degree in Education making sure she kept her promise to her father. After graduation, Deanna and Fred settled in the North Hollywood where they began their respective teaching careers. In 1962 they moved to the Conejo Valley before the city of Thousand Oaks was formally incorporated. A few years later Deanna continued her education and received a Masters degree in Education from Cal State Northridge so she could pursue her ultimate career goal to be a Principal. Deanna was a teacher at a number of schools in the Conejo Valley Unified School District including Colina Middle School, Meadows Elementary, and Weathersfield Elementary. She was well known both for being a favorite teacher of the students as well as her candy apple red 1967 Mustang convertible that she drove to school each day. Deanna did ultimately achieve her career goal and became a Principal at both Weathersfield Elementary and Meadows Elementary where she was beloved by students, staff and parents. Deanna retired from the CVUSD with over 40 years of service garnering numerous awards, recognition and receiving the California distinguished school award.
Along with her passion as an educator, Deanna was an enthusiast in numerous hobbies partnering with her husband and son including classic automobiles, antique music machines, coin operated entertainment, and carousel art. She was an active leader in organizing a popular car show at CLU on Father's Day. Her talent with automotive restoration resulted in awards at Pebble Beach Concours, Amelia Island Concours, San Marino Concours, and many more. These hobbies allowed her to take many trips across the country with her husband to show their amazing collection of restored cars.
Deanna is survived by her son, Christopher and his wife Michelle; granddaughter, Kiersten; son-in-law, Christopher Bernhardt; grandson, Randy Barker; Brother Bruce Jones and his wife Teresa and brother Monte Anderson and his wife Rita. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Roth-Bernhardt in 2014 and husband, Fred Roth in 2015.
Deanna was truly a unique and caring person that touched the lives of thousands of Conejo Valley Unified students, teachers and parents as well as car and antique enthusiasts across the country. A celebration of Deanna's life is scheduled for 1 PM, March 30th in the multi-purpose room at Weathersfield Elementary School in Thousand Oaks, CA. The parking at Westhersfield Elemetary is limited near the Multi-purpose room. Please park in the parking lot only if you have difficulty walking. If the space is not available, consider dropping off near the room and then park in the street. Thank you for your understanding.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to a Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship- Women's Educational Society. Checks made out to Delta Kappa Gamma, Deanna's name in memo, can be sent to D.K.G., 3153 Vista Grande, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012. This will go to help a young teacher start their education career simlar to what mom received back in 1957.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019