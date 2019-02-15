|
Deanna Pegg
Simi Valley, CA
Deanna Pegg, a longtime resident of Simi Valley, passed away Friday January 18, 2019 surrounded by her daughters and brother.
Deanna was born in Denver, Colorado to Glen and Dorothy Farrow on May 2, 1941.
Her brother Gary was born the following year and at the age of 5 the family moved to Southern California. Their younger brother John was born 3 years later. She attended Van Nuys High School, graduating in 1959.
Deanna worked for Pacific Telephone from April 1959 to September 1962. She married Vern Blatchley, September 16, 1961. They moved to Simi Valley in April 1964 and were married for 18 years, raising three daughters. Deanna married her second husband Robert (Bob) Pegg in November 1981. They were married until he passed July 1994.
Deanna worked for the SV Chamber of Commerce as a Business Development Representative for new businesses. She joined the Farmers Insurance Group in 1982, at the Branch Claims office where she worked for 20 years before retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren.
Deanna loved her community and gave back by staying involved with various organizations and supporting her children in various sports and clubs. She was a member of the Jr. Women's Club, Republican Women's Club, Free Clinic, Kiwanis, and Community Service Club which was instrumental in the Bicentennial Program dedicating the amphitheater at Ranch Simi Park, Salvation Army and ARC Foundation. Bob's involvement with the Kiwanian's gave them the opportunity to travel all around the US, even to Paris and Ireland. Their favorite place however was the Island of Kauai where they spent many vacations.
Deanna is proceeded in death by her Father Glen, Brother Gary, Vern Blatchley and Robert (Bob) Pegg. She is survived by her Mother Dorothy Kilkenny, her three daughters and son in laws; Karen Adair husband Jim, Kris Yoakum, Kathy Hager husband Derrick and her Brother John Farrow wife Jennifer. Seven grandchildren Sierra Yoakum, Nicole Adair, Korey Yoakum wife Codi, Austin Adair, Danielle Hager, Kelly Hager, Valerie Hager and one great granddaughter Reagan Yoakum.
Arrangements by: Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home. Internment: Forrest Lawn Hollywood Hills.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 15, 2019