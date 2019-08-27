|
|
Debbie Flowers
Ventura - Debbie Flowers, 52, of Ventura passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Ojai on August 20th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
Debbie was born on January 4th, 1967 in Oxnard, California. Her family moved to Ventura when she was an infant. As a child, she loved being outdoors with her friends, water skiing with her family, and playing soccer. She was a 1985 graduate of Ventura High School where she played on the soccer team and was a member of the track team. After graduating from high school, she relocated to San Diego to attend San Diego State University, then transferred to Sonoma State University graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in 1990. Debbie's passion for helping people led her to a career in social work, and at the time of her passing she was a program director of the Foster and Kinship Care Program at the Ventura County Community College District. Her work there provided structure and hope for hundreds of youth during her tenure. She was an inspiration for those caregivers in the program to provide loving homes for children in need.
Debbie is survived by her daughter Nikaya Flowers of Ventura, her mother Sandy Baker of Ventura, and her brother Michael Flowers of Ojai, and is proceeded in death by her father, Norm Flowers of Paso Robles. Debbie will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, 2019