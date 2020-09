Deborah Dawn (Murray) WorzalaMadison, WI - Deborah Dawn Worzala (nee Murray), age 64, of Madison WI passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 after two battles with cancer. She was born on October 11, 1955 in San Jose, CA. She was the daughter of William Murray and Betty Cook Murray. She was married to Frank J. Worzala on February 14, 1986. She was a free-spirited artist, writer and musician. She played five instruments and most recently in a local band, New Horizons. Her favorite instrument was the clarinet. She also sang in numerous choirs.She was one of the most beautiful, sweetest, down to earth, loving and strongest women you could meet. She treated everyone as if they were family. One of her favorite pastimes was to walk along a California beach and watch the sunset.She is survived by her mother, Betty Cook Murray; her brother, Donald Victor Murray; her husband, Frank J. Worzala; her son, Cristopher Hall and his wife Cheryl and their children Brooklyn and Mason; her daughter, Monica and partner Joey Aguilar and his children Aila, Matreya and Anthony; and her daughter, Heather. She is also survived by dozens of in-laws including aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She is preceded in death by her father, William Murray as well as her grandparents.Visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, WI on September 22 from 3:30-5:00. She will be truly missed. Rest in peace and fly high and be free. But, most importantly, sing with the angels, our dearest Dawn.Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com Cress Funeral & Cremation Service3610 Speedway Road Madison(608) 238-3434