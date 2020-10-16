Deborah Dean Wells-Albert



Deborah Dean Wells-Albert; born September 19, 1963 in Oxnard CA; departed this life suddenly on Saturday October 10, 2020, at the family home.



Deborah (aka) Debbie is the middle child born to Waymon Scott Wells Sr. and Odie Dean Cleasther Haynes-Wells, in Oxnard CA at the original Community Hospital on Hobson Way.



Debbie loved The Lord, she accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the Rev. Jesse Taylor of New Progressive Baptist Church, Oxnard California.



Debbie is an incumbent of Oxnard CA. She attended local schools for her primary and secondary studies and graduated from Oxnard High School (OHS) in 1981.



On June 6, 1984, she and David Bruce Albert united in marriage. Out of this union came two children: David Michael Albert and Kiishauna Dean Maree Albert.



Debbie has always been a science lover. In January 1990, Debbie graduated from Ventura College Nursing Program and shortly thereafter passed her state boards and became a Registered Nurse (RN). Debbie was proud to be a RN who started her nursing career at VCMC.



Debbie had a huge heart; she loved her family above all else. She loved selflessly and was giving to a fault. She enjoyed gatherings, road trips, camping, music concerts, parties and reunions. Debbie was a free spirit. At any moment you could find her sitting with a large cup of iced tea reading a gossip magazine or newspaper and listening to old school music.



Debbie is survived by her two children, David Michael Albert (Krista) and Kiishauna Albert, one grandson, David Michael Albert Jr., father, Waymon S. Wells, two brothers, Waymon S. Wells Jr., Timothy K. Wells (Jenny), two sisters, Cathy D. Wells (Jeff) and Dr. Nina M. Wells and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Debbie was preceded in death by her Mother, Odie Dean C. Wells. Maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has called, sent food, flowers and sent condolences. A special thank you to Mary Powell, Debbie's hairdresser and Judy Trujillo for the flower donations for the services.



Viewing will be held October 19, 2020 from 11-1 pm at Perez Funeral home.



Services will be held from 1-3 pm at Perez Funeral home.



Body will remain in custody of the Perez Funeral Home for cremation.



Due to the pandemic, mask are required as well as adhering to social distancing.



Drive by repass to take place at the family home at 5:00 PM. 1900 Oneida Place, Oxnard CA 93030









