Debra Ann WiltSanta Paula - Debra Ann Wilt, daughter of the late Lester and Cecelia Wilt, was born April 13, 1954 and departed this life on June 16, 2020.Debra was born and raised in Ventura County and lived her entire life in her childhood home in Santa Paula, California. She was a loving daughter and cared for both of her parents until the time of their death. She and her sister, Rita, had a strong bond and loved each other completely and unconditionally. She loved her two nieces and enjoyed many fun times with them during their frequent sleepovers with her when they were young. Deb never married nor had children of her own.She attended Saint Sebastain School, Santa Paula Union High School and Ventura College and later in life, she enjoyed finding all the yard sale signs on a quest to find vintage items. You would never catch her passing up an interesting looking yard sale.Deb leaves to cherish her life and memories, sister, Rita Marie Robinson (Leonard Robinson); nieces, Lisa Ramirez and Jodie Ramirez; great niece, Vanessa Ramirez; great-great nephews, Josiah Guzman and Isaiah Morales; cousins and friends.A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Church of Angels 600 E. Pleasant St, Santa Paula, CA 93060 at 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Graveside service will follow at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park 2052 Howard Rd, Camarillo, CA 93012 at 2:00 PM. Services are under the direction of Robert Rey Garcia Jr. Funeral Services.