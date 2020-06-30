Debra Rae TuckerOak View - Debra Rae Tucker, "Debbie", 60, of Oak View, passed away early Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at her home after a 9 year illness.Debbie was born September 26, 1959 in Santa Maria and was a Ventura county resident for the past 35 years, coming from Lompoc.Debbie was a postal clerk for 35 years, working at the Montalvo Post Office and the Downtown Ventura Post Office.Debbie enjoyed spending time with her family, being around people and socializing with them.Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Sam Tucker; her sons: Jeremy Valenzona, of Ventura, and Gaston Tucker, of Oak View; her sister Kathy Agate, of Chicago; her brother: Eddie Duran, of Santa Maria; and her grandchildren: Reggie, Ava, and Gaston.A Funeral Service is at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 3, 2020 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Please call the Funeral Home for a reservation number, 805-643-8623