Deena Ruth Church Gerry
Santa Rosa Valley, CA
It is with great sadness the family of Deena Ruth Church Gerry announces that she went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2018 at the age of 97.
She was born on February 10, 1921 in Arkansas, and while still a toddler, moved with her family to Ojai, California. She was reared by godly, loving parents, Charlie and Susan Church. Her father managed a citrus ranch, and even though she grew up during the 'Great Depression', through the hard work and resourcefulness of her parents and family, she experienced a peaceful and happy childhood.
Her years growing up in the Ojai Valley were centered on family, friends and church (Ojai Valley Baptist Church). She was a studious and serious-minded child, and it was as a young girl of 12 years old that she came to know and love the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. All her life she faithfully followed the Lord, trusting Him with her choices, and enjoying His presence in her life, until that day nearly nine decades later when she met her Lord face-to-face in heaven.
Deena was the third of four sisters, Dorothy, Ada, and Hazel, who lived in the Ventura County area and remained fast friends throughout their lives.
After graduating from Nordoff High School in 1939, she continued her education at Santa Barbara State College (later UCSB). She earned a bachelor's degree in education and was the first college graduate of her family. Following her graduation, in 1943, she taught 3rd grade at E.P. Foster School in Ventura.
In 1940 while still in college, she attended a church social where she met the man that was to become the love of her life, Lawrence Elmer Gerry, who, like her father, was a citrus rancher. Their relationship would blossom over the following four years, but their lives together and the prospect of marriage were delayed by the beginning of World War II. Lawrence, like so many patriots of his day, enlisted in the US Army and went to war. God's goodness to Deena was evident in His keeping her future husband safe through combat in Africa and Europe. He survived being wounded and returned to the US. His return from combat was a God-given opportunity for the two. Having become engaged to Lawrence while he was overseas, the two were able to be married on May 28, 1944, in Ojai Valley, CA.
After their wedding and honeymoon, Deena joined Lawrence at his duty station in Georgia where their first of three sons, Willard Dean, was born in 1945 just as WWII was coming to an end. The new family returned to the Santa Rosa Valley eight weeks later.
Deena was a true help-meet to her husband as they established their home. Together they developed their Santa Rosa Valley property into a fruitful ranch, transitioning lima beans, hay, and oranges, to lemons, avocados, and eventually a variety of vegetables and berries. The Lord not only blessed their ranch and home, but also blessed the family with two more sons: David Lawrence, born in 1947, and Tim, born in 1956.
Deena loved her family deeply. She and Lawrence remained in Santa Rosa Valley for the duration of their lives. They were long-standing members of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. During recent years she attended Chapel City Church with her family.
Deena was known for her ready smile and her infectious laughter. She taught children's Sunday school classes for years and loved to be involved in many aspects of church life and ministry. She also was known for her generous community service. She served as an awarded volunteer at the Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo, CA, for over 20 years and in 2008 was named a "Do?a of Camarillo" for her participation in the historical life of the Camarillo area.
In her later years, as dear friends aged and lost mobility, she made sure they could still have transportation to church on Sundays by driving a carpool and coordinating lovely lunches out. She was fortunate to have her 3 sons, their wives, and her 10 grandchildren live nearby at times. She rarely passed up a chance to be with her grandkids and attend their events. As a lifelong teacher, she took opportunities to teach her grandkids knitting/embroidery, cooking, the importance of education, reading, and how to play a good card game! She competed fiercely in games with her grandchildren and they all loved it! Deena was also an avid Dodger baseball fan.
In June 1977, her husband died. After a wonderful 33-year marriage to Lawrence, she lived as a widow for over 41 years. She was continually looking forward to her reunion with Lawrence in the presence of Jesus. During those decades of her widowhood, she generously and selflessly took opportunities to help and support her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters. Now she is finally experiencing that long-anticipated reunion in heaven with all the loved ones that have gone on before. She is survived by her sons: Will (and Joy) Gerry, Dave (and Judy) Gerry and Tim (and Jamie) Gerry, plus her 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Chapel City Church, located at 2315 Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo, California 93010.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019