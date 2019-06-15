|
|
Delfina Delores Perez
Santa Paula - Delfina Delores Perez of Santa Paula, California died on June 10, 2019 after a long illness.
Delfina was born on September 21, 1943 in Lompoc, California to Trinidad Perez, Sr. and Clara Morales (Pulido). She was preceded in death by her parents.
She graduated from Santa Paula High School in 1962. She attended Ventura Community College and received her bachelor's degree from UCSB in 1986. As a dedicated teacher, she shared her passion for learning with countless elementary and high school students for over 35 years. Many of those non-English speaking students went on to language proficiency and careers as professionals and business owners.
To put herself through school, Delfina worked in Santa Paula at the Tower Theater, Tia Babe's Restaurant and the Santa Paula Golf Course. She also worked at the Woolworth's Cafe in Ventura. Delfina loved beautiful clothes. In her younger years, her appearance was stunning.
Delfina devoted herself to the care of her mother for many years. She was her mother's right-hand sergeant, helping to raise her younger siblings. Delfina shared her wisdom and education with her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her family, her love extended to her dogs Cookie and JD.
She is survived by sisters Erma Aguilar (Raymond, deceased), Alice Garibay (Albert), Annie Martinez of Santa Paula and Jennie Pulido of Long Beach. Surviving brothers are David Arriaga (Carmen) of Long Beach, Trinidad Perez, Jr. of Ventura, Anthony Perez (Eva) and Raudel Pulido of Santa Paula and Michael Pulido (Kip) of Ventura. She will be missed by her 17 nieces and nephews and several grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews. Her loss will be felt by many devoted friends, among them Mrs. Anna Ramirez of Santa Paula, with whom she shared a friendship of more than 50 years.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. on June 19, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Sebastian Church, 235 North 9th Street, Santa Paula. Interment will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery, 380 Cemetery Road, Santa Paula.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Rey Garcia, Jr. Funeral Services of Santa Paula. A reception at Chapala's Mexican Restaurant will follow interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Delfina's name may be made to the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center, 705 East Santa Barbara Street, Santa Paula, California 93060 and Sheridan Way Elementary School, 573 Sheridan Way, Ventura, California 93001.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, and especially to Michelle Aguilar, MSN, RN, Delfina's niece, for the kindness and support shown to Delfina and the family during her illness.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 15 to June 16, 2019