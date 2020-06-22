Delfina R. Palazuelos
1926 - 2020
Delfina R. Palazuelos

Oxnard - Delfina Palazuelos, 93, passed away on June 12, 2020.

Delfina was born October 1, 1926, in Suisun, Ca, the only daughter of Delfino and Candelaria Rodriguez.

In Delfina's early years, she worked at the Port Hueneme Navy base and the Chileria, where she made lifelong friends. During this time, she also contributed helping with her husband's family's restaurant, El Nopalito which then inspired her and her husband Rudy to open their own Mexican Restaurant, Don Panchos, and operated it for 20 years. She was also a charter member of the Oxnard - Ocotlan Sister City Committee, for many years

Her love and passion for cooking and brining everyone together is what brought her the most happiness which will continue to live on with all of her family to carry on her legacy. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rudy Palazuelos, daughters Helen Rodriguez and Leticia Palazuelos, grandsons Ruben Palazuelos Jr. and Ricardo "Kiki" Palazuelos.

Delfina is survived by daughter Cristina Villar; sons, Rudy Palazuelos Jr. (wife Sallie), Ruben Palazuelos (wife Debbie), Robert Palazuelos (wife Corrina) and Rene Palazuelos; 16 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00AM Tuesday, June 30th at Santa Clara Catholic Church.






Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
