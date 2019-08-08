Services
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Cathedral
Delia Alicia Murrieta


1942 - 2019
Delia Alicia Murrieta Obituary
Delia Alicia Murrieta

Tucson, AZ - It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing away of our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother Delia Alicia Murrieta. Delia passed away on 7/28/19 at her home in Tucson AZ. where she lived for the past three years. Delia was born on April 14, 1942 in El Paso Texas to Hilario and Margarita Padilla, She was the second of four siblings and was raised in Tucson AZ. She attended grammar and High School at Immaculate Heart Academy where she graduated. After, she graduated from Tucson Beauty College where she obtained her cosmetology license. She married Francisco Javier Murrieta and had four children. Delia moved to Oxnard in 1971 where she worked with her sister at Monique Bridal Shop. Delia was a devoted and loving mother to her children. She was a provider, listener, and to her children she had a care free spirit, and was a welcome source of refuge and energy of great strength at all times. She will also be remembered by many of her family and friends for her vibrant smile and great sense of humor. Delia is survived by her daughter Yvonne Lynette Murrieta, sons Javier Jr. (Rosa) Murrieta, Rene, Cesar and Forrest Murrieta, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her sister Irma Padilla Garner, and brother Raul (Edna) Padilla. She was preceded in death by her parents Hilario and Margarita Padilla and brother Reuben (Dickie) Padilla. The service will be held August 10th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral followed by a memorial at Carrillo Mortuary in Tucson AZ.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 8, 2019
