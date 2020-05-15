|
|
Delia Peña ("Dee") Skeels
Delia Peña ("Dee") Skeels, 82, passed away on May 11, 2020. She went peacefully at her Thousand Oaks home, surrounded by her three sons. The family will hold a private burial service at Bardsdale Cemetery in Filmore, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A more detailed obituary will be available soon at https://rosefamilyfuneralhome.com/tribute/all-services/index.html, where updates will be provided about a future memorial service that is being planned.
Dee was born in Fiero, New Mexico, on March 20, 1938, and lived there until moving to El Paso, Texas, in 1946. She attended Ysleta (TX) High School, graduating Valedictorian in 1956. She attended Asbury College in Wilmore, Kentucky, where she met Wilbur shortly before graduating in 1961 with a music degree. She later earned a master's degree in Bilingual Education from Cal. State Northridge.
Dee married Wilbur in 1962. She taught Kindergarten for 40+ years - in New Zealand and Ventura County. Dee and Wilbur made music and travelled all over the USA and to more than two dozen countries during their 50 years together. Even after Wilbur's passing, Dee faithfully attended various local churches and supported classical music in the area.
Dee is survived by her son Andy, her son Mark and his children Hannah, Rhett, and Macy, and her son David, his wife Megan, and their children, Henry Mack, Scarlett, and Mason Wilbur. She is survived by her brother Eddie Diaz and sister Celia Reyes. She is also survived by sister-in-law Daphne Hornblow and husband Andrew, sister-in-law Allison Sunderland and husband Craig, brother-in-law Gilmore Skeels, and sister-in-law Rosemary Mock and husband Gordon. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to her alma mater, Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390, where a memorial fund has been established in her name to help a piano student. Online giving is available at www.asbury.edu/giving. If giving online, please check the box "I would like to make my gift as a tribute" and then indicate "Delia Skeels" as the Honoree.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020