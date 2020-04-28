Services
Dennis Elery Downey


1953 - 2020
Dennis Elery Downey Obituary
Dennis Elery Downey

Ventura - Dennis Elery Downey passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 21, 2020. Dennis was born on July 8, 1953 in Ventura, California to parents Donald and Ruth Downey. As a child, Dennis attended E.P. Foster, Avenue, and De Anza schools. He graduated from Ventura High School in 1970 where he was both a baseball player, playing third base and earning team MVP honors and first-team All-Channel League honors; and football player starting as a wide receiver.

Dennis then attended Ventura College where he excelled in both baseball and football, receiving numerous awards such as first-team All WSC Honors, All-State first-team, and All American. With these credentials, Dennis was offered a football scholarship to Oregon State University. After a great career at OSU, Dennis was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers. Later, in 2014, Dennis was honored to be inducted into the Ventura College Hall of Fame, as were his father Don and brother Darrell.

Dennis completed his education in Oregon receiving his Bachelor's degree and teaching credential. He taught and coached at Crescent Valley High School in Corvalis before returning to Ventura and accepting a position at Ventura Coast Construction with close family friend Ron Troxell.

Dennis was an avid sports fan, loyal friend, and "the best brother a brother could have." He had a huge, generous heart that he tried to hide under a gruff exterior. He was loved and will be missed by many.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Ruth Downey as well as many dear loved ones in the Downey/Probasco family.

He was survived by his fiancé, Jeanette Muñoz, who was the love of his life; his brother Darrell Downey of Gig Harbor, Washington; nephew Josh Downey (Shianne) of Bonnie Lake, Washington; nieces Chloe and Daisy of Gig Harbor, Washington; his aunt Dorothy Catlett of Port Angeles, Washington; his aunt Millie Downey of Ventura, California, as well as many cousins and a large, loving extended family.

A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date. Go Beavers!

Private arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
