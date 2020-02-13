|
Dennis Ferrel Carpenter
Dennis Ferrel Carpenter, known to his friends as "Carp" and to his grandchildren as "Papaw" passed on to his eternal home in heaven on February 9, 2020 at the age of 66.
Dennis was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley Thomas Carpenter, for 47 years. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald W. Carpenter (May 2016), his sister, Janice Carpenter Bogner (Dec 2016) and his son, Trevor S Carpenter (June 2017).
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Thomas Carpenter of Camarillo, his parents Orvene and Georgia Carpenter of Port Hueneme, his daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Ryan Hamlin of Camarillo, and 6 grandchildren.
A native of Ventura County his entire life, Dennis attended elementary through high school in Port Hueneme. He graduated with his Bachelor Degree from California Lutheran University then moved on to earn his Master's Degree from California State University, Northridge.
Dennis began his law enforcement career with the Port Hueneme Police Department in 1973 before transferring to the Ventura County Sheriff Department in 1977. He served under 4 sheriffs and worked many assignments from patrol in Thousand Oaks to remote regions in Ventura County's Lockwood Valley. Dennis was a training officer at the Sheriff's Academy for many of the Sheriff Department's current leaders. He was a member of the SWAT team, a crew chief with the Aviation Unit and Commander of the county wide narcotics task force. Dennis served with distinction as the Police Chief of Thousand Oaks, Ventura County's largest contract city. He finished his career as Chief Deputy of the Sheriff Department's patrol services in 2010.
Dennis' love for God, family, and country will live on in the lives of his children and grandchildren. The bar was raised high by his example of kindness, humility, and love and respect for the way he lived out his faith. He brought HUMOR into every aspect of his life, including his ten year battle with Lewy Bodies and Parkinson's.
Dennis passed away with his wife, daughter, parents and many family and friends by his side.
Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Camarillo Community Church, 1322 Las Posas Rd. Camarillo CA 93010.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Dennis' memory to .
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020