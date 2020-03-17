|
Dennis Lee Morland
Bon Voyage to Dennis Lee Morland, born on October 7, 1942. He was the first of four children born to Lee & Lillian Morland. In his early days, Denny joined The Church of the Roundhouse (where the devil can't corner you!), roaming the fields of East Bakersfield with his dog and getting in and out of as much trouble as he could. Denny leaves behind his siblings, Kellie Curran Willis and Gordon Morland, his daughters, Roxanne Wolfe and Marti Waite, and his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his sister, Ardis Hutchison, his first wife, Pamela Mahan, and his son, Jeffrey Morland.
Denny loved having fun with his friends out in nature. As a young father, he would take his family on long camping trips up the North Fork of the Kern River, to the annoyance of his wife and itchy chagrin of his young kids. But no matter the misery, if Denny's day held a fishing pole, a river, and a fire, it would guarantee the flash of that big beautiful smile and glinting blue eyes.
Over the years, Denny worked as an electrician, travelling up and down the West
Coast, then back east to Ohio and Pennsylvania. He started his own electrical company, Cal-Test with his wife, Pam, in 1978. By this time, those trips up the North Fork were getting few and far between, but Denny's travels had introduced him to the joy of deep sea fishing. He bought his first boat, The Spirit of Troy, in 1982 and docked it in Channel Islands Harbor. Soon, he had relocated to Channel Islands permanently and married Jeannie McCormick. He bought the Scorpio, using it to travel south to the Baja Peninsula. Denny loved the thrill of the catch. He would bring home fresh canned tuna from his weeks on the sea, or fire up the barbecue after a day trip to Anacapa. But more than anything, that fresh, salty air and blue horizon would bring a huge smile and crinkly laugh lines to Denny's face.
Later in life, Denny returned to Bakersfield to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. In 2015, he relocated to Vancouver, Washington with his daughter, Roxanne. He loved the mild climate and the beautiful Columbia River. Denny enjoyed eating lunch over the Columbia River and telling stories to his grandkids. He was quick to laugh, and even in his quiet moments, he would welcome the company of family and friends. Denny drifted away on March 12, 2020, surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The family is grateful to PeaceHealth Hospice for the care and support he received. Memorial services will be planned for later this year. Contact [email protected] for details.
