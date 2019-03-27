|
Dennis Lee Van Zandt
Clovis, CA
Dennis Lee Van Zandt was born December 19, 1944 in Fillmore, California and passed away March 9, 2019 in Clovis, California surrounding by his loving wife Barbara Ann Van Zandt and family. Celebration of Life will be held at the Oak View Baptist Church, 31701 Lodge Rd, Auberry, California on April 5th from 10:00am - 11:00am followed by the Committal Service at the Academy Cemetery, 11824 Mendocino Ave, Clovis, California from 11:30am-12:00pm.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 27, 2019