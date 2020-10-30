Dennis Martin Hill
Dennis Hill, devoted husband, father and friend, died September 24, 2020. Born April 2, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio he was to become big brother to three sisters, Bonnie, Gayle and Sharon. A very active kid, he often coaxed his siblings, friends and cousins into "adventures" and then tried to figure out ways to rescue them from trouble, which worked out about half the time.
Dennis' mother, Mary, allowed him to tag along with her Girl Scout Troop to which, along with 4H, he credited his outdoor survival skills and love of nature and animals. In later years this was put to use in creating amazing campsites for the family's two week camping trips to Peppermint Creek. He would be in his element, "roughing it" in the wilderness, building the ultimate sweat lodge using willow branches and hot rocks from the campfire and making legendary woodpiles, shaking his head at the sound of a distant chainsaw, while splitting wood with a wedge and a sledge, the old school way, the right way.
His father, Arthur, spent hours with Dennis building his Cub Scout race cars and working under the hood of the family cars. Together they built a car that he cruised through high school. A great mechanic was born.
Denny graduated from Metamora High School, Metamora, Ohio in 1966 and enlisted in the Seabees, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. He served our country in Vietnam and ended up in California upon discharge.
On a beach in Ventura, Dennis met the love of his life, Beth. It was love at first sight. Dennis knew this would be the woman he would spend the rest of his life with and swept her off her feet right then and there. She was his sweetheart from that minute on. They married September 11, 1971.
First daughter Jodie was born in 1971. Denny was overjoyed to be a father. He happily welcomed their second daughter Kendra home in 1974. By this time the family had moved to Ojai with some help from Beth's parents, Hy and Jean.
Dennis attended the government funded MDTA program at Ventura College to hone his skills as an auto mechanic. He was a star student and upon graduation was placed at Continental Motors in Ventura where he attended Subaru and Saab schools. He taught his girls how to change a tire and showed them how to improvise with socks and rubber bands fixing the Subaru on the side of the Grapevine on the way to Peppermint.
Dennis loved photography and sports from a young age. He played little league and continued baseball into high school. He was an avid fan his entire life...Go Dodgers! His photography skills were obvious when looking at the beautiful landscape calendars he gifted family and friends at Christmas time. Many pictures were taken on vacations to Snowbird, Utah where there would be epic snowball fights with the kids in the pool and group hikes through the beautiful mountains.
Dennis never missed an event his kids were part of....gymnastics meets, youth drama plays, school events, fundraisers, etc. He always wore both his volunteer and cheer-leading caps. He would wake the family to watch an early morning meteor shower or take them to a late night grunion hunt. As his girls grew the interests changed. He coached Women's Softball, transported kids to the beach, Magic Mountain, Rolling Stones and Guns N' Roses concerts, and Phantom of the Opera three times, Denny shedding tears each time. His countless hours of volunteering for the Recreation Department and Ojai Gymnastics Club earned him a Resolution of Appreciation from the City of Ojai presented by the Ojai City Council, February 3, 1984.
Dennis worked for the Long Brothers at Ojai Foreign Car earning the reputation of being an honest mechanic and a man of integrity, often going above and beyond to help the community with their car emergencies. People were naturally drawn to him for his advice, help and guidance. In 1988 The Thacher School borrowed Dennis from Ojai Foreign Car and never gave him back. He was there thirty years until he retired. He loved connecting with the students, faculty and animals, maintaining the vehicles, driving the bus, working the backhoe, and even fighting a fire in his vintage fire truck. Transporting the burros to and from Lone Pine was a highlight of his time at Thacher.
After getting a fifth wheel there were many trips taken to enjoy beautiful scenery and to go to NASCAR races. Beth and Dennis thoroughly enjoyed the NASCAR West Coast swing (Fontana,Vegas, Phoenix) every Spring. They made lifelong friends wherever they went. Upon retirement at Thacher, they were gifted a full VIP Experience at Phoenix Raceway which was the trip of a lifetime.
But, of all the things he ever did, dancing with Beth, his sweetheart, was his favorite. He will be greatly missed.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Beth, daughters Jodie Hill, Kendra Villa, son-in-law, Russell Villa, sisters Bonnie Diller (Don) and Gayle Vasko, brother-in-law, David Phillips (Sue) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary Hill, his sister Sharon Hill and his in-laws, Hy and Jean Phillips.
Please feel free to make donations in Dennis' name to the charity of your choice
. Due to the pandemic, a gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date. Please leave condolences and memories at www.legacy.com/obituaries/VenturaCountyStar
.