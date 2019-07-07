|
|
Dennis Michael Snee
Simi Valley - Dennis Michael Snee, 68, of Simi Valley, California, passed away on July 1, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Dennis was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Philip and Elizabeth Snee on April 11, 1951. He attended South Hills Catholic High School, where he played varsity football and was active in drama club. A handsome, all-American boy, Dennis met a cute cheerleader, Trudy McLaughlin, who would eventually become his wife of 45 years. He graduated high school in 1969 and attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio, with an ROTC scholarship. While in college, Dennis submitted jokes to Rodney Dangerfield, who bought the material and would later hire him as a regular writer. This decades-long relationship launched Dennis's career in comedy writing.
After graduating from Denison with a degree in English in 1973, Dennis began his service in the Air Force. Dennis and Trudy wed in January 1974 and lived in Wichita, Kansas where they started a family. In 1978, the family of four moved to Los Angeles so Dennis could pursue comedy writing. During his career as a comedy writer, Dennis fulfilled his life-long dream, landing a writing job on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Other writing credits include Rodney Dangerfield's hit Back to School, and television shows: The Simpsons, In Living Color, The Wayans Brothers, Third Rock from the Sun, Empty Nest, Family Matters, Solid Gold and The New Leave it to Beaver. He wrote jokes for Bob Hope, David Brenner and Joan Rivers. Dennis was a long-time contributor to Mad Magazine. He wrote and published many stage productions that were performed in theaters around the world. In 2000, Dennis was thrilled to assist the Bush-Cheney Campaign with debate preparation. After his retirement, Dennis found joy and wonderful friendships refereeing high school football.
While his humor and talent were unmatched, Dennis will most be remembered for the love and kindness he shared with everyone he encountered. Known to befriend his doctors, donut shop owners and bank tellers, Dennis never met a stranger. But his favorite place was around the dinner table with his family, sharing stories and trying out jokes. He spent countless hours cheering for his grandchildren at little league fields, recitals and swimming pools. Dennis was an incredible patriarch, and his absence feels like a gaping void in our family. But we rejoice in his humble and solid faith in Jesus, and are filled with gratitude for the years we had with him, and knowing that we will see him again.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Trudy; son John and his wife Megan; daughter Ashley Snee Giovannettone and her husband Justin; son Mark and his wife Caitlin; daughter Molly DeFrank and her husband David; seventeen grandchildren (all devoted Pittsburgh Steelers fans), his sister Diane Hoffman and husband Mark of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; brother Phillip and wife Cindy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Sharon Snee, and sixteen nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Elizabeth and Philip Snee.
Memorial service will be held at The Church at Rocky Peak on Saturday, July 13 at 10am. Dennis's son, Pastor Mark Snee will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Dennis Snee be sent to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019