Dennis Mosbarger
It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend on January 11, 2020.
Born January 30, 1941 in Ventura, he lived most of his life here. He briefly left his town of Ventura to graduate from Reseda High and attend Pierce College. He then took a road trip and landed in Nebraska where he met his wife of 56 years, Marit. They had their son, Steve, in Nebraska then moved back to Ventura where they've lived ever since. They have 2 other children, Cyndi and Britt.
He kept his family very busy and was always up for something fun. He enjoyed hiking, playing tennis, bike rides, long drives, and vacations.
He worked for Basso distributing and Wonder Bread before retiring in 2000.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Mae. Father, Ernest. Sister, Donna Mae. And his son, Britt.
We will miss him greatly, but we know he is at peace.
His family will hold a celebration of life/open house at their home on January 25th from 1-5 p.m. Please stop by and share some great memories. Address is 8497 Neath St., Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020