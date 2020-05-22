Services
Dennis Paul Figueroa


1956 - 2020
Dennis Paul Figueroa Obituary
Dennis Paul Figueroa

Oxnard - Dennis Paul Figueroa, 53, of Oxnard, California, passed away on Tuesday, May 18th, 2020 peacefully at home. Dennis was born in Oxnard to Ernesto and Irene Figueroa on September 17, 1956.

From birth to death, Dennis Figueroa was a man of passion, family, and love. While navigating through a life of work, music, and travel, Dennis was the backbone and soul for the family and friends surrounding him. Dennis was a gentle man and exemplary husband who was an animal lover since he was a child, loved to jam and play music with his lifelong friends, and enjoyed the open road on his motorcycle. He was a great listener and conversationist, offering a joke at the perfect time, while providing the wisdom you needed at just the right moment. He was the guy you always wanted around.

Dennis Figueroa is survived by his loving wife Josephine, children Genneah, Jenni, and Joel, brothers Danny and Richard, sister Darlene, goddaughter Antoinette, a large extended family of numerous generations, and an endless list of friends, all whom he held close to his heart.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date with details provided by family members. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
