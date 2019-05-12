|
|
Dennis Paul Zabkiewicz
Ventura - It is with a heavy heart that the family of Dennis Paul Zabkiewicz, of Ventura, CA, share the news of his death. Dennis, aged 80, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2019. The cause of death was cancer.
Dennis was born on June 29, 1938 to Sophia and Harry Zabkiewicz. He grew up in Detroit, MI with his sister, Sandra, and brother, Robert. At the age of 16, he enlisted in the US Army and served from 1954-1957. As a young adult, he moved to Southern California where he built his career in the telecommunications industry and lived the remainder of his life. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed bowling, a game of pinochle, football, the outdoors, and the delights of his family.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rindy Zabkiewicz and their large blended family of 5 daughters, Denise (Jeff West) Zabkiewicz, Cheryl (Dennis) Calton, Linda (Greg) Mauldin, Laura (Derek) Scott, Jyll (Scott) Hembre, one son, Darrin Yarbrough, 12 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dennis' life will be held on July 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM, Lemon Wood Mobile Home Park, Clubhouse, 850 Johnson Dr., Ventura, CA 93003.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Sister Servants of Mary at 140 N. G Street Oxnard, CA 93030.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 12, 2019