Denny Driscoll
Ventura - Our dad, Denny Driscoll of Ventura, entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020, with his twin sons Daniel & David by his side.
Dad was born on June 27, 1942, at the Queen of Angles Hospital in Los Angeles, CA. In 1946, the family moved to Ventura, to a home located on what is now the Buenaventura State Park. In 1951, the house was taken under state domain and the family moved to Oxnard. In 1960, he graduated from Santa Clara High School, and at age 18 he enlisted in the Navy. He traveled the Mediterranean Sea and loved every moment. He was stationed in Pensacola, FL, there he met our mom Betty Dock and the two married at the base chapel. Though they divorced 15 years later, they remained friends until her passing in 2005.
Dad served on the destroyer, USS NOA, as the "Radio Man". On February 20, 1962, he was honored to assist in the recovery of Lt. Col. John Glenn after his orbital flight on the Mercury 7 space capsule. He held the line open for President Kennedy until Col. Glenn came on the line. It was one of the most exciting days for this 19 year old! He even landed on the front page of the local newspaper.
Dad kept busy throughout his life, working as an Electrical Engineer with GTE for 32 years. He lived life to the fullest on his own terms and always included his boys in his adventures. He loved learning new things and sharing what he learned. He had a lifted 1971 Blazer and belonged to the Sidewinders 4 Wheel Drive Club serving as trail master. As a family, we experienced endless camping trips, but most notable were the extended family trips to Refugio State Beach every summer. We enjoyed exciting Road Trips across the country. He taught us how to surf, water ski, fish, and boat. We spent much time on his boat and loved every trip to the Channel Islands. He was never afraid to try the next adventure, including skydiving several times. Some of dad's fondest memories were at Ernie's Bar in Oxnard. And yes, we were spoiled hanging out in the bar with our dad. He made sure we had fun and embraced every moment of life.
In 1999, he moved to Ventura. The house had a big pool and quickly became the place for every family celebration, including Thanksgiving & Mother's Day. Dad wanted everyone to use his house and enjoy life at the pool. He had an open door policy that would allow anyone to come enjoy his beautiful home. He was a giver, wanting nothing in return.
He loved music, and with his guitar collection, he played and sang for any audience. He was very good, and once had a job offer to play with the Johnny Cash band. He declined, as his twin babies were his priority. He was a wise man! Continuing his passion for life and music, he joined the Crooked Hat Singers, a Native American music group. He helped make the group's tribal drum and performed at Pow Wow Festivals, schools and other events. He formed incredible friendships and embraced the wonderful memories. He loved sharing all of his experiences and telling stories.
He is survived by his twin sons Daniel and David, David's fiancé Craig Helmstedter; brother & sister-in-law Mike & Trudi Driscoll, sister and brother-in-law Mary & Alan Von Doeren, sister & brother-in-law Kelly & Chip Bell, grandchildren Dylan & Scott Driscoll, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins & dear friends. Dad loved his family & friends with all his heart. He was the kind of man who never argued, never judged and loved unconditionally. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don & Fran Driscoll and sister CoCo Fuller.
While the last week of his life was the most difficult for him and the family, he gave us a gift of letting go to suffer no longer. That gift gives our family great comfort knowing he went on to his next journey in heaven. His twin boys were blessed to be standing on each side of him, holding his hands, kissing his cheeks as he took his last breath.
Dad would always tell us, the greatest day of his life was the day his twin boys were born. He was our Hero! For all the people who shared their precious hearts and helped care for our father, you have our heartfelt gratitude, especially, Aunt Mary, Aunt Kelly, and Assisted Home Hospice. Dad, "Wild Turkey", "Silent Buffalo", was the man, the legend, a true original. Words will never describe the pride and joy we feel calling this wonderful man, our dad! Until we meet again dad... "Get off my lawn!"
A viewing will held on Friday, January 24, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm and a rosary will be recited at 6:30pm at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, at 12:30pm at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 3175 Telegraph Rd., Ventura.
After the funeral, dad will be cremated, and a burial interment will follow on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30pm at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. H St., Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020