Denyse Nodine McCoy



Denyse Nodine McCoy was a shining star who struggled with various autoimmune diseases throughout her adult life. She passed away after fighting with all she had June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Beverly and Delmont Nodine, and her brother Mark Nodine.She is survived by her husband Tom McCoy and her children Samantha Roberts and Eddy McCoy. She also leaves behind her sister Daria Nodine Smith and brothers Dennis and Gary Nodine.



Denyse Nodine McCoy was born May 16,1951 in Los Angeles. She grew up in the San Fernando Valley. Once Denyse began high school at Immaculate Heart, she truly found herself and her tribe with Cathie Chambers and the other "Pandas". She had many adventures, most vivid were her trips to Mammoth in her green VW with the girls. Especially the "Big Snow" of 1968. Denyse moved to Vail in 1970. Here she would find the home of her heart. She was a pillar of the community. She was Ms. Vail in 1975, and she was a member of Les Clefs D'or USA, and one of the founders of the Vail Valley Concierge Guild. She worked as a private concierge and property manager. In 1983, she married the great love of her life, Tom McCoy. They were married for 37 years and had two amazing children, Samantha Roberts and Eddy McCoy, who brought her unending pride and joy. Tom and Denyse loved british television shows, and crime dramas



Denyse was loved by so many. Her heart was so big, and she was always putting others first. An example of this is how she would drop everything to fly out and help her sister Daria at a moments notice.She was seen as a guardian angel by her niece Jennifer Bush and nephew Jeremey Nodine. She provided safety and love to them during a time when they needed a champion as children living in Colorado. She adored her garden, it brought her so much joy. She had a gift for writing and she loved poetry, in particular e.e. cummings..For everyone who loved her, as e.e.cummings said. "i carry your heart. i carry it in my heart."









