Desiree Michelle Amador
Oxnard - It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Daughter, Granddaughter, Niece, Cousin and Friend Desiree Michelle Amador who went suddenly to the waiting hands of God in a tragic car accident on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020.
Desiree was born on April 29th, 1997 to Kathy Ann Amador. She was born and raised in Oxnard, Ca. Although she lived only to the age of 23 years old, she touched many lives. Desiree always had a smile on her face no matter what adversity came her way even after the recent passing of her Mom. She loved animals A LOT. Her very first puppy love was her dog Chico when she was 5 years old and then found her next love and became very attached to her dog Gizmo, and then could not resist her Nana's dog Gracie, They had a very special bond.
Desiree had many friends but her best friend was her cousin Robert. They spent a lot of time together more like brother and sister than cousins. Desiree was also very close to her grandparents and she loved them deeply. Desiree loved her entire family and will be missed immensely. Her smile could light up a room. Her positive outlook was a breath of fresh air. We will miss her hugs and her affectionate personality.
Although her life was cut short her memory lives on in each one of her family members and her close friends. Desiree was baptized a Christian as a young girl and attended church whenever she could. Our Family Chain will link again one day. Until then Des your light will shine bright in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Ann Amador. Desiree leaves behind her Grandparents Robert and Mary Amador, sister Mariah Portillo, Aunts Lori Camacho (Joe) and Deborah Copper, cousins Stephanie O Baldonado (Kevin), Joseph Camacho (Monique) Robert Camacho, Christina Copper, CJ Copper, Philip Gomez, Isaac Gomez, Skylar Baldonado, Zariah Bohannon and JJ Harris.
A beautiful Angel has arrived in Heaven a life cut short, however leaving her hand print on our hearts forever. Rest in peace Des, until we link our family chain again our hearts will forever cherish the time, we had with you here on Earth. The Amador Family would like to thank the generosity of everyone who donated to Desiree's go fund me page.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard, Ca. A reception will be held at 4:00pm, details to follow.
