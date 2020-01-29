|
|
DeVere L. "Pete" Gallagher
Ventura - DeVere L. (Pete) Gallagher died January 13, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Born July 15, 1922 at Stockton, Illinois to Raymond and Ruth Gallagher.
Pete attended several country schools and graduated from Stockton, Illinois in 1939. He continued working on the home farm before moving to Elizabeth, IL to work for his aunt and uncle Graves in their Buick dealership and garage.
Pete married Arlene (Tootie) Plosch of Elizabeth on February 12, 1945. The following year they moved to Ventura, CA where they owned and operated a service station/garage, retiring in 1995.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Tootie and three brothers: Ray, Warren and Wayne. His sister, Ardath Clock of Larned, KS; survives with his sister-in-law Betty Gallagher of Stockton and cousin Clarice Kulper of Ventura, nieces and nephews.
Pete loved to drive or fix anything with a motor: motorcycles, dune buggies, race cars etc. His next love was Rotary Club. Pete and Tootie enjoyed Rotary and helped in any way they could.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Prior to the graveside service, Ted Mayr Funeral Home will be having a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for those who would like to attend.
There will also be a celebration of life hosted by the Rotary Club, at 11:00 AM, at Poinsettia Pavilion located at 3451 Foothill Rd, Ventura, CA 93003
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020