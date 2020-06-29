Diana Cecillie DeBring
Diana DeBring, 93, of Camarillo, CA took her final bow and exited the stage peacefully in her home on June 1, 2020. Born Diana Cecillie Hartt in Sydney, Australia on August 15, 1926, Diana (known as La Diva Diana to her friends) was the daughter of the famous Australian artist and cartoonist Cecil Hartt and Iris Smart, a mother whom she kept alive with memories of her exuberance for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband and co-star of 39 years, Don DeBring, who held world land-speed records during the 1980's. She is survived by her step-granddaughter Katherine King, extended family throughout the world, her close-knit family of friends and beloved dogs Sam and Lola. She was an accomplished dancer, opera singer and actress who began training at the Royal Academy of Dance as a child and earned her London Academy Diploma in operatic dance at age 17. At 16, she started her career on stage as a showgirl during World War 2 at the famous Tivoli Theater in Sydney, Australia. On September 1st, 1945, the theater erupted in fire, killing 2 other performers and severely injuring Diana. She spent more than 6 months in the hospital recovering with her mother always at her side, and subsequently became a national celebrity in Australia leading to the enactment of safety laws throughout the country for theaters and stage performers.
After her remarkable recovery she stayed in the spotlight using her celebrity to campaign to help the fight against tuberculosis, raise money for war veterans and worked for numerous other charities in her native country. In the years following the fire she traveled the world and performed in several countries before settling in the United States. She studied operatic singing under the tutelage of world-renowned oboist Henri de Brusscher and became lead Soprano in the Santa Monica Opera Company, performed with the Burbank Civic Light Orchestra at the Starlight Bowl as well as the Sydney Metropolitan Opera in Australia. She moved to Camarillo in 1988 and helped establish the Down Under Club, an organization of Australian and New Zealander expats that continues to meet today.
Nothing was ever dull with Diana. She was a natural performer on stage and in life. She never met a stranger and will be remembered always for her courage, passion, determination, resilience, flirtatiousness, infectious laugh and sense of humor. For those of us who were lucky enough to be cast in her ensemble of family, friends and acquaintances, our lives are forever changed for the better by our Diva Diana. Her final curtain call leaves the spotlight empty and the world a much dimmer place. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a tax-deductible donation in remembrance of Diana to the Animal Services Foundation of Ventura County, www.vcas.us/donate.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.