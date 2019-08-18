|
Diana Renee Pintor
Ventura - It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our mom, sister, aunt and Grandma Diana Renee Prince Pintor at the age of 77 in Ventura, CA. Diana was born on May 30, 1942 in Stockton, CA to James von Doornum Shaw and Anita Julia Gnutzmann Shaw. Diana graduated from Lompoc High School in 1960, and furthered her education at UCSB and Brigham Young University, Hawaii, majoring in Education with minors in Music and French.
She went on to get her Masters Degree in Education at UCSB. After teaching and while raising her family, Diana worked as a travel agent for various companies. She retired as a corporate travel agent for a fiber optics company based in Santa Barbara, CA. Diana's passion for traveling translated into her enjoying her job very much and taking pride in extending excellent customer service.
Diana moved from Solvang in 2005 to Ventura to be closer to her beloved grandchildren. Diana was a proud grandmother who never missed an ice skating performance, a baseball game, a surf session, a band recital or a college tour. Diana loved gardening; she adored orchids and spent many hours educating people at orchid shows in Santa Barbara. Her yard and patio were a dream come true covered with succulents, fragrant plumerias, Brugmancia and Epiphyllums.
Diana loved Hawaii and spent many vacations on the Islands immersing herself in the Hawaiian culture. She passed this love of travel onto her family and friends, who she often traveled with. She truly lived life to the fullest. Diana was a generous lady and her wonderful gift of hospitality always made friends and family feel welcome in her home.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers James Shaw and Glenn Shaw. Diana is survived by her heartbroken children and grandchildren, Robert D. Prince III; Timothy Christian Prince (wife Stacy) and their children Eva, Christian and Benjamin; Julia Margaret Pedersen (husband Chris) and their children Samantha and Bradley; and Daughter-in-Law Maria Prince. Diana is also lovingly remembered by her siblings Nancy Abtey and Steve Shaw and many friends. She was like no one else and made friends everywhere she went. Our family will never be the same, our broken hearts will never mend, and we will forever miss every little thing about her.
Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 18, 2019