(Barbara) Diana Whelan



Ventura - It is with great sadness that the family of Diana announce her passing on September 6, 2020.



She was born Barbara Diana Yates in Riverside, California on December 30, 1941 to Arthur and Jewell Yates. She was the youngest of 3 children.



Her childhood years were spent in Westmorland, CA and then Brawley, CA, both of which are located in the fertile, but very hot Imperial Valley. Each summer, the family took a 2 week vacation to Oak View, CA, visiting her mother's family. Diana fell in love with the area, and shortly after turning 18, she moved to Ventura, CA.



Diana went by her middle name, which was not unusual. But anyone who knew her as a child called her Cookie. According to her family, they could not decide if they wanted to call her by her first name or her middle name. Her father suggested they call her Cookie, after the daughter of comic strip characters Blondie and Dagwood Bumstead, who was also "born" in 1941. At the age of five, she was asked to pick which name she wanted to use at school. She chose Diana, since it was easier to spell.



Diana was a talented artist, showing her creative skills in many ways, ranging from oil and watercolor paintings to counted cross stitch and needlepoint. In her later years, she turned her talent towards making quilts.



Diana was an active and dedicated member of the Jehovah Witness faith. She had a strong belief in God, and enjoyed witnessing and fellowship with the members of her congregation.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Perry Yates and Jewell Lorene (Harp) Yates, her brother Donald Yates, her sister Joyce Swearingen, and her grandson Zachary Whelan.



Diana is survived by her children Timothy Whelan and wife Karen; Daniel Whelan and wife Janet; Shari Whelan and wife Lupe; and her grandsons Matthew Whelan, Thomas Whelan, and Austin Whelan.



You will be in our hearts forever. Until we see you again, we love you.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store