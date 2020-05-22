|
Diane Benson Kubiske
Camarillo - Our angel on earth, Diane Benson Kubiske, of Camarillo, CA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 19, 2020. After a valiant 6-year battle with cancer to which she never gave up, Diane transitioned into heaven peacefully with her family and friends at her bedside.
Diane was born on November 6, 1968 in Taipei, Taiwan and moved with her mother, father, and 3 brothers to Oxnard, CA at the age of 4. A 1986 graduate of Channel Islands High School, Diane earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Finance from Cal State Northridge in 1991.
On September 6, 1992, Diane married the love of her life, Doug Kubiske. Their marriage typified Genesis 2:24 as a perfect match arranged by God to become 1. Doug knew the 1st time he met this stunning, graceful and warmly approachable world class beauty that she was to be his lifelong love.
Diane loved her family deeply and made spending as much time as possible with them a priority. Combined with their love of travel, Doug and Diane traveled throughout the US to watch their children, Joshua and Lauren, compete in sports through their college years. The family enjoyed traveling to several countries in Europe, North America and the Far East.
Diane, a successful businesswoman, founded an Oxnard real estate property management company, Heritage Real Estate Group in 1992. Diane's clients will miss her infectious personality, intelligence and ability to make them feel comfortable.
Diane is survived by her husband of 28 years, Doug Kubiske; her children, Joshua Kubiske (25) and Lauren Kubiske (23); mother Lin Benson; brothers, Mike (Cindy) Benson, Mick (Arlene) Benson, and Rick (Phoebe) Benson; Mother-in-law, Patricia Kubiske; brother-in-laws Daniel (Lisa) Kubiske, David (Mima) Kubiske; sister-in-laws Mary Pat Rosen, Annette (Bruce Stevens), and Kathleen (Gene) Allen along with 16 nephews and nieces. Diane was preceded in death by her Father, Robert Benson; and Father-in-law, Edward Kubiske.
Diane was one in a million! Those who were fortunate to have known her are blessed with amazing memories full of kindness, goodness, endless love, laughter and joy! Our loss is heaven's gain. We will always love Diane and look forward to reuniting in heaven! God Bless You!
Published in Ventura County Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020