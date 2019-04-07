|
Dianne "Lady Dye" Drechsler
Oxnard, CA
Dianne "Lady Dye" Drechsler, a long-time resident of Ventura County, died of natural causes on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Los Robles Medical Center.
Born Dianne Merrill in 1937 in Portland, Oregon, Dianne was a newlywed, having just married her husband, Richard "Dick" Drechsler on Valentine's Day. Dick and Dianne met two years ago and it was love at first sight. They were engaged within 2 weeks!
After graduating from New York University with a degree in structural engineering, she worked for the country's largest bridge design firm, located on Park Avenue in New York City. It was her profession for 8 years before opening her first beauty salon in Seattle, Washington to pursue her passion for fashion.
She traveled much of the world, often by boat or private plane. Lady Dye had a lifelong fascination with sail and power boats and over the years owned 3 sailboats and 2 power boats. Her favorite sailing experience was exploring the San Juan and Canada's Gulf Islands, which she reported have the best Dungeness crab in the world.
Lady Dye arrived in the area over 30 years ago. She was cruising aboard a 65-foot power boat en route from the Pacific Northwest to Marina del Rey. It seems that Lady Dye was prone to love at first sight, because after seeing the harbor, she never left. Lady Dye started and owned two salons, Hairacy 1 & 2 in the area, hence the nickname, as hair dye was her specialty.
Dianne is survived by her husband, her two daughters Nina McDonald and Kelly Galvin, as well as grandchildren Bradley, Karina, JP, Riley and Mickey.
A Celebration of Life for Dianne will be held at her beloved Channel Islands Yacht Club, 4100 Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93035, May 5, 2019 at 12:30 pm, following a burial at sea.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 7, 2019