Dianne Molnar
Encinitas - Dianne Molnar completed her earthly journey and entered into Heaven on September 4th, 2019 in Encinitas, California. During her long battle with Parkinson's and related complications, she showed strength and courage to the very end.
Dianne is survived by her two sons: David (Lisa) with grandchildren Cameron and Alexis of Del Mar, and son Michael of Ashland, Oregon, She is also survived by her sister Elainne (Sam) Edwards of Rancho Cucamonga.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Llaird and Fleeta Hudson and grandparents Dwight and Genevieve Decker.
Dianne was born in Upland, California on December 5, 1944. At the age of eight, her family moved to Rancho Cucamonga where she lived until going off to college. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cal Poly at San Luis Obispo and then stayed an extra year to earn both a Master's Degree and her teaching credential.
Her teaching career began with the Bonita Unified School District in San Dimas and continued to the Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo where she taught at the elementary school level. She ended her teaching career to raise her two boys. Later, she received a second Master's degree from California Lutheran University becoming a Marriage and Family Therapist. She had her own practice in Camarillo and during those years she served her community by being involved in many of the health related agencies.
Music has always been a source of pleasure for Dianne. She began playing the piano and organ at the age of ten. Being multi-talented, she added oil painting to her hobbies, creating many beautiful family treasures. Having been taught to sew clothes by her Mother, Dianne expanded her interest in needle crafts to include trapunto and both hand and machine embroidery. Dianne enjoyed gardening and became a member of the Palm Society of Southern California where she developed an interest in exotic palms.
While attending the First Church of the Nazarene in Upland as a youth, Dianne accepted Jesus as her Savior. During her college years, she was involved with Campus Crusade for Christ. When she moved to Camarillo, she began attending the United Methodist Church where through the years she made many dear friends. Dianne enjoyed being a part of the committee that selected the new pipe organ for the church and it was her joy to play the new pipe organ for a church service.
Special thanks to the staff at Olivenhain Guest Home of Encinitas for their excellent care of Dianne. Also, special thanks to Dianne's two private caregivers who were with her to the end: Charlotte Lauder (from England) and Gale Momenthy (from Trinidad).
The memorial service to celebrate Dianne's life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 2:30 pm, at the Camarillo United Methodist Church located at 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo CA 93010. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo Music Department in honor of Dianne.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 18, 2019