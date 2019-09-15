Resources
Dixie Lee Hollingsworth

Dixie Lee Hollingsworth Obituary
Dixie Lee Hollingsworth

Ojai - We are sad to announce that Dixie Lee Hollingsworth passed on August 7th, 2019, just a couple of weeks after her 84th birthday. Dixie was born in Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School. She married her long time love and next door neighbor, Chuck Hollingsworth, after he returned from the Korean war. She worked for the County of Ventura for 35 years.

Dixie was passionate about anything to do with her family. This included camping, fishing, riding off road motorcycles in the mountains above Ojai and dune buggies at Pismo Beach. She loved to teach line dancing with Chuck, treating her pets like her children, decorating her yard with flowers of all kinds especially roses, watching sports and soap operas, reading books and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Dixie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Chuck. She is survived by her two children Vicki and Doug (Leigh Ann); grandchildren Stacy Pergson, Shelly Kling (Kyle), Garrett Hollingsworth (Katie), and Ethan Hollingsworth (Kelsey); great grandchildren Jacob and Joshua; and sister Beverly Edwards. Dixie will be dearly missed by us and all who knew her.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019
