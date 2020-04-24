|
|
Dollie B. Wells
Dollie B. Wells, 91, peacefully passed away on 4/21/2020 at home with her family by her side.
Dollie was born on May 26, 1928 in Martinsburg, WV. She was the oldest child of John and Pauline Basey. The family moved to Williamsport, Pa where Dollie attended the public schools. Dollie attended and graduated from Temple College in Philadelphia. She received a BS in education.
Dollie relocated to Oxnard, Ca to pursue her passion in teaching. She taught in all the elementary schools in the Oxnard Public School District for over 30 years. After retirement, Dollie enjoyed family activities like Bunka Embroidery Art, collecting stamps and listening to music. She also had a passion for reading, coloring and collecting angels.
Dollie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was involved in many community activities like the Women's Club, The Do The Right Thing Project for kids, and community politics.
Dollie B. Wells was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 52 years, L. G. Wells, parents, John and Pauline Basey, sister, Irene Walker. Son, Louis G. Wells.
She is survived by her sons, Darrell, Nikkos, Danny(Marci), Larry, Gregg and Jeff. Granddaughter, Madison and host of grands, great grands, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank South Valley Hospice Service and her caregivers for their love and care and request for donations to be made to South Valley Hospice.
Dollie B Wells lived life to the fullest and she will be missed dearly. Let go and let God, our mother, sister, grandma and auntie. Until we meet again.
At Dollie's request, A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020