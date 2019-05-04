|
Dolores Espinoza
Oxnard - On the morning of April 20, 2019, Dolores Espinoza of Oxnard passed away in peace at the age of 82. She was the youngest of seven children born to Josephine and Manuel Garcia. She married Bernardo Espinoza and together they raised three daughters, Diana, Denise and Dorina.
Dolores' children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, making meals, laughing and dancing. She was known for her big smile.
Dolores was a person of faith and will now be reunited with her loving mother Josephine Contreras; brothers, Gilbert Garcia and Armando Garcia; and sisters, Jennie Bandarra, Bertha Martinez, and Clara Hollis. She is survived by her husband, daughters, six grandchildren and sister, Mary Lou Flores.
The family of Dolores is grateful for the people who work at Victoria Care Center. Their love and support helped fill Dolores' last years of life with joy.
Please join us on Monday, May 6, 2019 for the rosary at 10:00 and prayer services at 11:00 at Santa Clara Cemetery Chapel 2370 North H Street, Oxnard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite organization in the name of Dolores.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 4, 2019