Dolores Laurisa Simon
Ventura - 9/18/22 - 10/05/19
Dolores Laurisa Simon passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 97 with her family by her side. She was born on September 18, 1922 in Forest Grove, Oregon to Robert and Jenness Bryant. At an early age her mother remarried Dr. Carl Taylor and they relocated to Long Beach, California, where Dolores grew up. In 1947 she married Albert Henry Simon Jr. from Downers Grove, Ill. Together, they had 2 children, Cindy and Scott. Albert was a long term employee with Johnson and Johnson, and he took many company transfers along with promotions. They lived in Sacramento, CA., West Covina, CA., Bethesda, Md., Westfield N.J., Wellesley, Mass., and finally back to CA.
Dolores and Albert were involved in many activities while living in Maryland, including being hosts at the Presidential election of Lyndon Johnson, which made it possible for her and Albert to attend the Inaugural Ball in 1964. When they returned to California, Dolores became a part of the Westlake Village Women's Club. While President of the club, her committee worked with Cal Trans on landscaping the freeway off-ramps in the Westlake Village area. In 1987 they moved up north to the Central Coast in Nipomo, CA. There she and Albert were once again involved in many organizations including the Gryo's International and the newcomers club.
Dolores was everyones friend, she was loved by all and will be greatly missed by her friends, and her family that includes, Cindy Murphy (Dan), Scott Simon (Jan), 5 Grandchildren; Kellee Kirkelis (Jason), D.J. Murphy (Mandi), Katie Grant (Joel), Patrick Simon (Meagan), and Allison Simon, along with 7 great-grandchildren, Kelson, Jaxson, Karson and Jameson (Kirkelis), Addisyn, Mason and Brayden (Grant).
We would also like to thank all her caregivers at Sunrise Assisted Living in Westlake Village and most recently her nurse Ronnie Jean from Vitas Hospice. Funeral Services will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks in Westlake Village on Monday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, 2019