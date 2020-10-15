1/2
Dolores M. Flores
Dolores M. Flores

Oxnard - Dolores M. Flores gently passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home in Oxnard. She was born on November 13, 1940 in Ventura. Dolores was a longtime resident in the home she shared with her husband, Raymond Flores for more than 46 years. She was a proud and loving mother to eight children, and a wonderful grandmother to 29 grandchildren, 95 greatgrandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was fortunate to take part in raising many of her grandchildren throughout the years; specifically taking in two of her grandsons Alfred and Albert Flores as her own. Dolores had great love for Elvis, birds, and butterflies. She had many hobbies she enjoyed such as; gardening, playing cards, and cooking. Spending holidays and many birthdays with her family mattered most to her. Needless to say, she had a soft spot for all of her grandchildren whom loved her dearly. Dolores loved spending the day out shopping and eating at restaurants with her family. Creating memories throughout the years brought immense joy to her family whom were blessed to have her as long as they did. Dolores was a spitfire of a woman, she loved fiercely and embraced all of life's joys. She had an unstoppable strength and a beautiful spirit that was witnessed time and time again. Her family will forever reminisce on the wisdom, strength & wonderful memories she left behind. Dolores is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Flores and daughter Monica Garcia. She is survived by her children Raymond Flores of Hemet (wife Josie), Lydia Ruiz of Moreno Valley, Anthony Flores of Camarillo (wife Lisa), Rosalee Cortez, Patricia Flores, Maria Moraga (husband Mike), and Gloria Flores of Oxnard. Dolores is also fortunate to be survived by all of her siblings, Angie Lorenzana, Rose Lorenzana, Carmen Cortez, Virginia Cortez and George Lopez. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the hospice staff for their care.






Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Santa Clara Mortuary
2370 North H Street
Oxnard, CA 93036
8054855757
Memories & Condolences
