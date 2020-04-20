|
Dolores Mangubat Lucin
Oxnard - Dolores Mangubat Lucin passed away peacefully at home on April 15, 2020 at 82 years and 10 months old. She was a resident of Ventura County for 33 years. She was born on June 11, 1937 in Davao City, Philippines. Families and friends fondly call her Nanay Cherry. She was married to Armando Sr., who passed away on November 14, 2018. She was a homemaker taking care of her 7 children, 4 boys and 3 girls ( Jun, Myrna, Riza, Bobby, Robert, Ronnie, and Rosalyn ). Then when she became a grandma, she took care of her grandkids too.
She was crowned the Miss Pearl of the Orient Seas in 1955 in Cebu City, Philippines. Both Nanay Cherry and Tatay Anding {husband and wife) won Mr. and Mrs. Philippine Independence FILAM Senior in 2008 and received also Mother and Father of the Year Award, She won in many beauty contest as Queen FILAM Senior in various occasions.
Nanay Cherry was a sweet, happy, caring, optimistic, hospitable, and, God fearing woman. She was loved by everybody who knew her. She loved singing, dancing and praising God, a woman with a virtue (Proverbs 31:10-31). Her favorite mottos, " One word is enough for a wise woman, and That's right, the woman is right." Her favorite scriptures that she knows by heart are Psalm 91 and Psalm 23.
There will be a short hours of viewing on April 24, 2020 at Del Angel Funeral Home in Oxnard CA , less than 10 people at a time from 8 am to 10:30 am followed by the burial at 11 am at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, CA.
We will be observing social distancing and not more than 10 people present at the graveyard site as required by the law. We appreciate all your prayers, sympathies and condolences. Please continue to pray for us that God will comfort, heal us and give us strength at this time of loss. TO GOD BE THE GLORY
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020