Dolores Marie Taylor (Flynn)
Dee Taylor, affectionately known as "Grandma Dee "peacefully passed away at the age of 90 years Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
She was born February 27th, 1929 in Steven's South Dakota, to Elmer and Blanche Beauchane. She was one of five children.
Dee grew up on a farm in Sloan, Iowa with her family. She always joked to the kids how her elementary school doubled as a beer bar. She started her career of childcare at the age of nine years. Taking care of, and raising babies during harvest season.
She then moved to California and worked for See's Candy, Grants Restaurant, and Builders Emporium. She then continued her many years of childcare, which gave her the name "Grandma Dee". Everyone knew who Grandma Dee was.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband Al. They loved sailing and motorcycling together. She always looked forward to spending time with family.
She is survived by her son Frank (Grace), daughter Shelly (Bill). Step sons Al (Cheryl), and Eric. Son-in-law Rob. Granddaughters Jennifer (Sean), Aimee, and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Al, daughters Renee and Christine.
Her memorial service will be held at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd Westlake Village, CA 91362 on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 10:00am. There will be a reception to follow her memorial service at 106 S. Dewey Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019