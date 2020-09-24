Domingo R. LunaSanta Paula - Beloved husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, Domingo Luna returned home to the Lord on September 20, 2020. Domingo was born on August 4, 1931, in Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Pedro and Alberta Luna. He would often tell stories of his rural upbringing in Pueblo Viejo.Domingo came to the United States in the 1950s and worked as a farmworker, but eventually returned to his family in Mexicali, Mexico. It was there in Mexicali where he met the love of his life, Elvira. They married and were blessed with 58 years of marriage.Domingo came to California with his wife and eventually settled in Santa Paula in 1969. Domingo maintained a strong work ethic and took great pride in being financially self-sufficient. He worked all his adult life in agriculture and retired as a Supervisor at Sunkist Growers packinghouse. He enjoyed those years and made many lifelong friends.Domingo is survived by his sons John (Pamela) and Peter Luna. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Vanessa Luna. Time spent with Vanessa completing word searches together and learning from each other, provided special enjoyment to his retirement years. Domingo is survived and will be dearly missed by Lupe Anaya, his sister in law and housemate. He also leaves behind his nephew/godson, Edward 'Lalo' Anaya, who was his primary caregiver and as Domingo used to say, "his right hand man."He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Elvira, parents Pedro and Alberta Luna, sister Elpidia Banda and his first born son, Pedro.A recitation of the rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 2nd at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 427 North Oak Street, Santa Paula. Committal and interment will follow at Santa Paula Cemetery