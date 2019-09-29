|
Dominic "Dom" Isidro Guzman O'Reilly
Ventura - Dominic Isidro Guzman O'Reilly (Dom), 5, of Ventura, California, passed away on September 24, 2019, after a 21 month battle against cancer. Dominic was born in Ventura to Rosa Rogers O'Reilly and Juan Guzman Barajas. He had many passions, including nerf guns, fashion, music, dancing, Popeye, comic books, and so much more. He loved spending time with his family, whether they were having a BBQ, a nerf war, a soccer match, a birthday party or a foosball tournament. He was the boss!
Dominic had a short but full life. He loved going to the swap meet, thrift stores, parks, library, and his favorite restaurants. He also had many adventures including traveling to Mexico, horseback riding, going to theme parks and the fair to ride roller coasters, visiting the snow, the beach, and the river. He was also a collector of many things including rocks, sticks, nerf guns, swords, books, and treasures.
Dominic's personality was bigger than life. He was passionate, loving, creative, stubborn, funny, polite, organized and observant. He was kind, although he sometimes had a mischievous sense of humor. He loved to have fun, especially with his sister Jade and favorite cousin Josh. During his last summer the three of them were often watching music videos, going to karaoke, playing soccer, or waiting for the ice cream man.
Dominic was loved by many, from family and friends, to nurses and teachers. He will be remembered for his epic dance moves, fun loving attitude, and his fighting spirit. He will be carried forever in the hearts of many.
Dominic is survived by his parents, Rosa and Juan, his sister Jade, his grandparents Tara O'Reilly, Paul Rogers, Rosa Barajas, Jorge Guzman, and Larry Nimmer, great-grandmother Lillian O'Reilly, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved him very much.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours to be held on Friday evening October 4, 2019 from 4 to 8pm in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. Funeral services to celebrate Dominic's life will be held at the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home on Saturday October 5th, at 11am.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 29, 2019