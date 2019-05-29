|
Don Allen Shorts was a native Californian and a life-long resident of Southern California. Born in Alhambra, CA, Don had a passion for California history, and earned his bachelor's degree in History from California State College in 1960. Don taught high school history in various schools in Southern California before settling in Carpinteria where he was served as the Chapter Director of the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club, and founded the Carpinteria Conservation Society.
In the 1980's he moved to Ventura and entered the antiques business founding The Old California Store with his partner Dolores Fisher. He became an expert in Monterey furniture which pays homage to the rancho era. He was also instrumental in saving forgotten art and murals from California history. He was a guest curator for a number of exhibits including ones at the Santa Monica Heritage Museum and the Santa Barbara Historical Society.
Don passed away suddenly on March 19th 2019. Survivors include his longtime companion, Dolores Fisher; sons Michael, Daniel and Gregory; daughters-in-law Lisa and Becky; and grandchildren Nicole, Kaitlin, Jackson and Annabelle.
A memorial will be held to remember Don at the Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Dr, Ventura, CA on June 9th, 2019 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 29, 2019