|
|
Don Raymond Zeller
Los Angeles - Don Raymond Zeller was born in Los Angeles on September 9, 1927 to Del and Gladys Zeller and passed away on September 12, 2019 in Simi Valley.
Don attended grammar schools in Los Angeles and Glendale. During his teen years he lived with his two aunts, Helen and Lois Zelller. He graduated from Hoover High School in Glendale in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy. Following boot camp in San Diego, Don was sent to Hawaii and was stationed at Pearl Harbor.
Discharged after World War II ended, Don returned to Glendale where he met and married Beverly Edgecomb in 1951. He graduated from Occidental College in 1952.
Don and Beverly raised their three children, Pamela, Mark, and Scott, in Granada Hills and Simi Valley.
Don was a contract specialist for Rocketdyne until his retirement in 1986, the same year Beverly retired from the Simi Valley School District.
Don and Beverly loved seeing many parts of the world, touring 18 countries and many U.S. states. Cruises took them to Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, and through the Panama Canal.
Don's hobbies included golf (lots of golf), reading, crossword puzzles, and woodworking. He loved making furniture for his family and friends, cradles for babies, toys for children, and cabinets for church.
Don's ashes were scattered at sea in a lovely maritime service off the coast of Newport Beach, California, followed by a celebration of life luncheon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Betty Morrill.
Don is survived by his wife Beverly; daughter Pamela of Simi Valley; son Mark (Linda) of Simi Valley; son Scott (Tessa) of Moorpark; grandchildren Kimberlee Zeller Peckham (Blake), Jaymee Zeller Harney (Reis) of Santa Monica, Bradley Zeller (Taylor) of Ventura, Tyler Zeller (fiancé Carin Stevens) of Fillmore, Megan Zeller of San Diego, five (almost six) great-grandchildren, five nieces, nine grand-nieces and nephews, and one great-grand niece.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019