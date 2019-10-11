|
|
Don Rosamond
Thousand Oaks - Don Rosamond, 71 of Thousand Oaks passed away peacefully in his home of a heart attack on October 1, 2019.
Don will be honored by the Air Force for his service as an MP in Vietnam, he was also a huge Dallas Cowboys Fan. Don was a Life Member of HOG (Harley Owners Group) for over 25 years, served as an officer and Road Captain for the Ventura and Simi Valley Chapters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at www.manymansions.org with the note "In memory of Don Rosamond." All gifts will go to Ormond Beach Villas, a new apartment complex for low income and homeless veterans, a cause near and dear to Don.
Don is survived by his sister, Betty Smith as well as many nieces and nephews.
We hope you can join us as we celebrate his life. Service will be held Saturday, October 19 at 2:00pm at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks, 5600 N. Lindero Canyon Rd. Westlake Village CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019