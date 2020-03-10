|
|
Don Schweitzer
2/1/28 - 3/2/20
Don Schweitzer passed away peacefully early in the morning of March 2, 2020 at the age of 92. Loved and respected by family and friends, he was, to say the least, a unique individual who led an extraordinary life.
One of the last members of The Greatest Generation, he grew up as a bit of a trouble-maker in Los Angeles, dropping out of high school to enlist in the U.S. Merchant Marines at the age of 16. Serving on a Liberty ship during WWII, he was lucky to survive a typhoon off Okinawa which sunk or damaged most of the U.S. ships in Buckner Bay. After service in the Merchant Marines, he joined the U.S. Army. He served as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne during the Occupation of Japan, and received his Honorable Discharge in 1947.
He joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1950, and earned a degree in Criminology while attending night school at LA State. He served as a police officer until 1970 putting in as he would say "my 20 years and 20 minutes". While with the Department, he worked virtually every division in Los Angeles which included patrol car, freeway car, traffic and crowd control, walking a beat solo, vice, stake-outs, body guarding and communications. Additionally, to supplement his $200/month paycheck and support his wife, Connie, and two young children, he also worked full-time shifts as a bouncer at many of the toughest bars in Hollywood. Fortunately, his Army boxing and acquired martial arts skills saved his life more than once.
After retirement from the Department, he worked in the bail bonds business as an agent and bounty hunter before starting his own business, Action Bail Bonds. After a short stint on his own, he changed course, taking a job with the County of Ventura as a Public Defender's Investigator. Retiring a second time after 10 years, he focused the latter part of his career on real estate. Always loving the beach, he became an agent, and focused exclusively on the Oxnard/Ventura area, helping others, and often himself, to buy and sell beach front properties.
Never one to sit still, Don loved action. He moved family, wife and himself 38 times, bought and sold over 500 cars, and traded stocks almost continuously. He loved and protected his family with vigor, and was willing to take a bullet for those he loved as well as his close friends. He was a champion of the underdog, protector of the weak and loved almost all animals, particularly his dogs. Not to be trifled with, he was a tough guy with a big heart who was absolutely fearless… to the very end. He will be greatly missed by those who loved and knew him, and, without a doubt, the world will be a lot less interesting without him.
Predeceased by Connie after 53 years of marriage, he is survived by his son, Ed (Chris), daughter, Juliana Wilson (Douglas), and granddaughters Christina Wilson and Kelly and Emma Schweitzer.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020