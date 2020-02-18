|
Donald A. Betlach
Ojai - Donald A. Betlach, 95, of Ojai, passed away at his home Saturday morning, February 15, 2020. Donald was born on May 12, 1924 to Edward and Anna Mautz Betlach in rural Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. He attended local schools and then served in the US Army during World War II and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a prisoner of the war being taken captive during the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he attended the University of Wisconsin and the University of Arizona, earning his degree in Engineering. He went to work for the Shell Oil Company. On his assignment to the Ventura Avenue Oil Fields, he met and married Mary Jane Sarzotti.
After four years in Montana, the family, including son Gregory, returned to Ojai. Donald was then employed as a Civil Engineer with Ventura County, retiring in 1981 as Deputy Director of the Public Work Transportation/Road Department. He was Chariman of the Ojai Planning Committee and was a member of the Ojai Valley Retired Professional and Business Men's Club, serving in multiple offices, including President.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother and father and his only sibling Dorothy Betlach Link. His beloved wife of 66 years, Mary Jane Betlach passed away on July 27, 2018.
Donald is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Florence Betlach, Houston Texas and his granddaughter: Terra Brown, of Brock, Texas.
Family and friends are invited to Graveside Funeral Services to be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020in Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020