Donald "Buggs" Ansell


1939 - 2019
Donald "Buggs" Ansell Obituary
Donald "Buggs" Ansell

- - Born 7-26-1939 Died 3-18-2019

On March 18th, 2019 Donald "Buggs" Ansell passed away at home in the arms of his beloved wife Dee and was attended by his nephew, Dr. Kip Lyche.

A message card listing Buggs Life Achievements will be provided at his Celebration of Life as noted below, where the Marine Corp League Honor Guard will be in attendance:

July 27, 2019 at 1:00pm

Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge 2477

158 N. Conejo School Road??

Thousand Oaks, CA 91320

Our family is grateful to Dr. Andre Yousefia for his love and care throughout the years and to Dr. Yan and to all the physicians at Community Memorial Hospital. A special Thank You to the Elks PER Association for hosting Buggs Celebration of Life and what would have been his 80th Birthday!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PER Association of Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge 2477 and mailed to Elks Lodge, 2330 Los Feliz Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019
